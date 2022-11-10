Stanley Joe Hood

March 24, 1953-November 7, 2022

WATERLOO-Stanley Joe Hood, 69, of Waterloo, passed away after a year long battle with cancer November 7, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Per Stan’s wishes, services will not be held. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Stan was born March 24, 1953, to William and Opal Hood in Urbana, Missouri. Following high school, Stan began his career as a machinist with John Deere in September of 1974. On August 20, 1988, he was united in marriage to Michele “Micki” Stuber. Together the two started a family. Stan was a proud father, stepfather, adoptive father, and husband, and he loved his family. His main goal in life was to support his family and kids. He adored his grandchildren.

When he wasn’t spending time with his family, Stan could be found always working in his garage on cars. He particularly enjoyed Harley Davison motorcycles and Mustangs.

Stan is survived by his wife, Micki Hood; children Shelly Hood, Stanley “Buddy” Hood II, and Cody Hood; stepchildren Marty Eiffler and Pam Nichols; siblings Connie (Don) Diamond, Kathy (Ron) Johnson, Jeff (Tammy) Hood, Jim Hood, Lisa (Steve) Dean; 10 grandchildren; and beloved chihuahua Annie.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents William and Opal Hood; stepson Mike Eiffler; brother Steven Hood; stepbrother Robby; and stepsister Paula.