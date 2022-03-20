Stanley Ivan Morris

May 20, 1938-February 15, 2022

WATERLOO-Stanley Ivan Morris, 83, of Alpharetta, Georgia, formerly of Marietta, Georgia died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was born May 20, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of George S. Morris and Iona Morris. He graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1956. Following High School, he entered the US Navy training as an Aviation Electronics Technician. He married his high school sweetheart, Merrilee Kephart on August 3, 1958, in Waterloo, IA. Stan’s duty stations included Norman, OK, Memphis, TN, Norfolk VA, and a Mediterranean deployment aboard the Carrier Valley Forge.

Upon returning to Iowa, Stan enrolled at Iowa State Teachers’ College which became State College of Iowa and then the University of Northern Iowa during his tenure. He received his BS Degree in Mathematics with a minor in Physics. Upon graduating, he began his career at IBM in Rochester, MN. Aside from IBM Rochester, Stanley worked in the Cedar Rapids Branch office and software development in Atlanta, Ga. He was the recipient of the IBM Systems Engineer of the year award. Following retirement, Stan worked for ten years as a programming consultant.

Stan loved and enjoyed his family and friends. He spent many hours at church working on building and grounds, working with the Handyman Support group, woodworking, and supporting Oktoberfest yearly at Helen Georgia.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, his beloved sons and daughters-in law, Rodney and Sharon Morris of Rochester, MN and Whitney and Maria Morris of Suwanee, GA. Also survived by his three grandchildren, Cally (Taylor) Bunne, Whitney Morris Jr and Mary Elizabeth Morris of Suwanee. Great Grandsons Carson and Mason Bunne of Rochester, MN. Sister-in-Law Patty Kephart of Cedar Rapids, IA, many loved nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends who so enriched and blessed his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved son Chad Morris, and sisters Elinore Hensley, Beverly Aebersold and brother-in-law Donald Kephart.

Funeral Services will be held: 11:00am Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA with burial to follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice. Go to www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more.