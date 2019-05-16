WATERLOO — Stanley Hes Gano, 67, of Bullhead City, Ariz., formerly of Montana and Waterloo, died at home Nov. 20, 2018.
He was born Feb. 12, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Jack Hes and Dorothy M. (Rhoads) Gano. He married his wife, Ramona, on Feb. 14, 2000, in Reno, Nev. She preceded him in death.
Stanley graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1969. While in high school he had worked for Matt Parrot Printing in Waterloo. He had worked at Wells Fargo and Federal Reserve in Helena, Mont., for many years, retiring in 2004.
Survived by: Ramona’s daughters, Patricia (Josue) Panameno and Olivia (Alex) Panameno, both of San Mateo, Calif., Rebecca (Michael) Martinez of Lathrop, Calif., Naomi Hernandez of San Jose, Calif., and Pearl Hernandez of Modesto, Calif.; 12 stepgrandchildren; a great-grandchild; a brother, Jungle Jim Gano of Cherokee; a sister, Fran (Larry) Myhre of Sioux City; and two close friends, Marvin Carroll and Tim Scheel of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.
Services: no services are planned; it was Stanley’s wish to be cremated. Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, is assisting the family with local arrangements.
Condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Stanley and Ramona just celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in heaven on Feb. 14. They loved to play keno, and Ramona was the apple to Stanley’s eye. They will forever be dearly missed.
