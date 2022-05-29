Stanley Eugene Goodin

January 13, 1934-May 10, 2022

Stanley Eugene Goodin, age 88, Oswego, KS passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 13, 1934, in Waterloo, Iowa, to the late Charles Goodin and Lena Smith Goodin.

Stanley married Joan McCraney on October 23, 1976, in Elk Run, IA. She preceded him in death.

He worked for Rath Meat Packaging for more than 35 years. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jodi Gilbert.

Survivors include one sister Florence Pearl Cameron, one son, Clay Goodin, Colorado Springs, CO; two daughters, Hope Billings, Fergus Falls, MN, and Lori Pitts and companion, Mike Miller, of Oswego, KS. Seven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren. Stanley has been entrusted to the Derfelt Funeral Home, Oswego, KS. for cremation. Graveside service will be June 3rd 12pm Garden of Memories Cemetery on Logan Avenue.