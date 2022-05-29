Stanley Eugene Goodin
January 13, 1934-May 10, 2022
Stanley Eugene Goodin, age 88, Oswego, KS passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born January 13, 1934, in Waterloo, Iowa, to the late Charles Goodin and Lena Smith Goodin.
Stanley married Joan McCraney on October 23, 1976, in Elk Run, IA. She preceded him in death.
He worked for Rath Meat Packaging for more than 35 years. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jodi Gilbert.
Survivors include one sister Florence Pearl Cameron, one son, Clay Goodin, Colorado Springs, CO; two daughters, Hope Billings, Fergus Falls, MN, and Lori Pitts and companion, Mike Miller, of Oswego, KS. Seven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren. Stanley has been entrusted to the Derfelt Funeral Home, Oswego, KS. for cremation. Graveside service will be June 3rd 12pm Garden of Memories Cemetery on Logan Avenue.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.