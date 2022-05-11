July 9, 1943-May 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Stanley Allan Larsen, 78, Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice House. He was born July 9, 1943 in Cedar Falls to the late Glen and Della (Butcher) Larsen. Stan faithfully served in the US Army from November 1966-October 1968. Following his service, Stan owned the Cedar Falls Maid Rite for 2 years while also working at John Deere for 30 years. Stan married Christine (Ott) Crews on July 7, 2001 in Cedar Falls.

Stan loved to be on the water boating and fishing. Of importance was the yearly Tom Parrott “MDP” fishing group of friends who began traveling to Rainy Lake, Canada in 1984. He was a member of North Shore Boat Club and enjoyed being on the Cedar River with friends. He was also a lifetime member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS, past member of the Shriners and Elks Club. Stan was also known to be a bit of a dog whisperer and dearly loved his bichon, Buffi, who accompanied him for 13 years.

Stan is survived by his wife; daughter, Jamie Wilson; step-children, Jenni (Jason) Gerken, Ryan (Vanessa) Crews and Michael (Natalie) Crews; grandchildren, Ivan, Isabella, Sophie, Max, Naya, Adalynn and Skye; siblings, Lee (Barb) Larsen and Lou Ann Jayne; sister-in-law, Melinda Larsen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert (Jeanette) Ott; furbaby, Emma; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald (infancy) and Larry (2020).

A Celebration of Stan’s life will be held on Monday, May 16 at the Waverly AMVETS from 4:30-7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.