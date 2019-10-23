(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Stanley A. “Stan” Tuve, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Oct. 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born March 20, 1926, in Le Sueur, Minn., son of John and Edna Faltersack Tuve. He married Jeanne M. Weber on Sept. 12, 1951, in Raymond, and she died April 10, 2017.
Stan served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was an insurance agent with Tuve Investments from 1952 until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member.
Survivors include: two sons, John (Bev) Tuve of Parkersburg and Robert Tuve of Waterloo; three daughters, Mary Lawson of Waterloo, Joyce Tuve of Bloomington, Minn., and Jean (Everette) Van Fleet of Geneseo, Ill.; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Marie Tuve of Mankato, Minn.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Ann Fencl; four great-grandchildren, Arianna Baumhoer, Anna Marie Elizabeth Nelson, Aurora Nicole Nelson and Atlas Nelson; a brother, Edwin Tuve; and a sister, Arlene Grob.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond. Full military rites will be conducted by the Gilbertville American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
