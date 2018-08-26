WATERLOO -- Stanford J. Duffy, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 23, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
He was born Jan. 1, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas, son of Stanford J. and Eunice Schmitz Duffy. Stan graduated high school from Loras Academy and then from Loras College in 1956. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1961.
Stan married Margaret Kuhl on May 17, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in East Dubuque, Ill. He worked for the Social Security Administration's Waterloo Office, retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Mike (Anne) Duffy of Dallas, Texas, and Tom Duffy of Sioux City; four daughters, Brigid (Bob) Nemmers of Waterloo, Anne (Tom) Cassidy of Memphis, Tenn., Katie (Matt) Stock of Waukee and Meghan (Tom) Swanson, Chicago; 15 grandchildren, Courtney Nemmers, Duffy Cassidy, Kim Duffy, Patrick (Kathryn) Cassidy, Maggie (Fernando) Peralta, Will (Ashley) Duffy, Ian Cassidy, Zach Nemmers, Jack Swanson, Jake Nemmers, Mick Swanson, Joey Stock, Charlie Stock, Teddy Swanson, and Finn Swanson; and a great-grandchild: Brinley Duffy and one expected in December.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial at 3 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa, with military rites by the Dubuque American Legion Post 6. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 26, with a 3 p.m. rosary service and a 6 p.m. vigil service at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Memorials: to St. Edward Catholic Church.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
