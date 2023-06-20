August 22, 1944-June 16, 2023

EVANSDALE-Stan Scott, 78, of Evansdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 16, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. He was born August 22, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Virgil Marvets and Marion Scott Helgeson.

In December of 1964 Stan married Judy Marvets, they later divorced. Stan worked in construction at McIntee Construction, and later as an electrician at All County Electric.

Stan had an exceptionally close family. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brothers and sisters. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He was also a daily member of Lofty’s in good standing, where he had his own seat at the bar. He was an outgoing, social person; he could be found dancing to any kind of music on the dance floor. His life motto which he impressed upon his children was – why worry?

Left with many fond memories are his children: Nick (Jody) Scott of Davenport, Jim (Kim) Scott of Waterloo, and Shannon (Brandon) Spence of Avon, IN; 5 grandchildren: Travis Scott, Traci Oberhaus, Brandon Scott, Darien Spence, and Brady Spence; 5 great-grandchildren: Lexi, Skyler, Kyran, Landon, and Kinley; brothers: Bill Marvets and Dennis Helgeson; sisters: Barb Lord and Lori Ingram; and special friend Ellie Dawson of Evansdale.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Linda Myers; and brother Virgil Marvets.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave, with a public viewing one hour prior to the service. There will be a celebration of Stan afterwards at Lofty’s in Evansdale. Memorials may be directed to the family.