Stacy M. Nitcher

(1970-2020)
Stacy Marie Nitcher, age 50, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, in Waterloo, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at First Reformed Church in Aplington, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.