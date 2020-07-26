Stacy M. Nitcher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1970-2020)

Stacy Marie Nitcher, age 50, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, in Waterloo, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at First Reformed Church in Aplington, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com

