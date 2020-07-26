Stacy M Nitcher

(1970-2020)
Stacy Marie Nitcher, age 50, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Dennis Wayne Winterberg and Nedra Jane (Kramer) Sokoloski on March 10, 1970, in Waterloo, Iowa. Stacy married Buck Nitcher on July 21, 2007. Stacy worked at Heartland Windows from 1998 until her retirement in 2019, due to health reasons.
On July 22, 2020, Stacy died at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo. Stacy is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Winterberg, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Marlyn and Lois Kramer; paternal grandparents, Fred and Helen Winterberg, an aunt, Joyce Barron and an uncle, Kent Winterberg.
Stacy is survived by her husband, Buck of Parkersburg; three children Maggie (Justin) Mehmen of Parkersburg; Jesse (Mandi) Nitcher of Parkersburg; Mackenzie Hippen of Aplington; three grandchildren, Kael, Carter and Lyza, Emryn, four siblings, Mitch (Paula) Winterberg of Steamboat Rock, Iowa; Nikki Winterberg of Parkersburg; Robby (Jani) Sokoloski of Parkersburg; Dennis II (Jamie) Winterberg of Omaha; mother, Nedra Sokoloski of Parkersburg; mother & father-in-law, Raymond & Lucille Nitcher of Parkersburg; brother-in-law, Steve (Becky) Nitcher of Denver, Iowa; sister-in-law, Cheryl (John) Flessner of Wellsburg, Iowa, Sammi and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at First Reformed Church in Aplington, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
