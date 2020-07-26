Stacy M Nitcher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1970-2020)

Stacy Marie Nitcher, age 50, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Dennis Wayne Winterberg and Nedra Jane (Kramer) Sokoloski on March 10, 1970, in Waterloo, Iowa. Stacy married Buck Nitcher on July 21, 2007. Stacy worked at Heartland Windows from 1998 until her retirement in 2019, due to health reasons.

On July 22, 2020, Stacy died at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo. Stacy is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Winterberg, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Marlyn and Lois Kramer; paternal grandparents, Fred and Helen Winterberg, an aunt, Joyce Barron and an uncle, Kent Winterberg.

Stacy is survived by her husband, Buck of Parkersburg; three children Maggie (Justin) Mehmen of Parkersburg; Jesse (Mandi) Nitcher of Parkersburg; Mackenzie Hippen of Aplington; three grandchildren, Kael, Carter and Lyza, Emryn, four siblings, Mitch (Paula) Winterberg of Steamboat Rock, Iowa; Nikki Winterberg of Parkersburg; Robby (Jani) Sokoloski of Parkersburg; Dennis II (Jamie) Winterberg of Omaha; mother, Nedra Sokoloski of Parkersburg; mother & father-in-law, Raymond & Lucille Nitcher of Parkersburg; brother-in-law, Steve (Becky) Nitcher of Denver, Iowa; sister-in-law, Cheryl (John) Flessner of Wellsburg, Iowa, Sammi and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.