Stacia Ann Barr

April 13, 1968-October 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Stacia Ann Barr, of Waterloo, passed away after a brief illness.

Stacia is survived by the love of her life, Christopher Fryslie; daughters, Noelle (Ruben) Lomas, Jessica Barr; brothers, Rusty (Vicki) Sebetka, Ray (Sue) Sebetka, Tim Sebetka, Donald (Elizabeth) Barr, Robert Barr; sisters, Norine Fisher, Mary Ellen (Kevin) Willey, Danielle Droste; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.

Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Rosemary Barr; brother, Stephen Sebetka; and a grandson, Anthony Lomas.

A Celebration of life is planned for Thursday 10/13/2022 4pm-8pm at Amvets 706 Colleen Ave Evansdale IA 50505.

