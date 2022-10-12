April 13, 1968-October 10, 2022
WATERLOO-Stacia Ann Barr, of Waterloo, passed away after a brief illness.
Stacia is survived by the love of her life, Christopher Fryslie; daughters, Noelle (Ruben) Lomas, Jessica Barr; brothers, Rusty (Vicki) Sebetka, Ray (Sue) Sebetka, Tim Sebetka, Donald (Elizabeth) Barr, Robert Barr; sisters, Norine Fisher, Mary Ellen (Kevin) Willey, Danielle Droste; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Rosemary Barr; brother, Stephen Sebetka; and a grandson, Anthony Lomas.
A Celebration of life is planned for Thursday 10/13/2022 4pm-8pm at Amvets 706 Colleen Ave Evansdale IA 50505.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.