Sr. Janice M. Klein

(1946-2020)
Sr. Janice Marie Klein, O.Ss.R., age 73, entered into eternal life on June 15, 2020. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on August 17, 1946. She had worked at the Collins/Boeing Plant in Cedar Rapids for a number of years before joining the Redemptoristine Nuns at Liguori. When she celebrated her silver jubilee as a Sister several years ago she expressed her gratitude to the Lord for her vocation and the happiness it has brought her. Her years in the Monastery were spent in prayer for those she loved and those in need of God’s grace. To her Sisters in Community she was both a friend and an example of service in her many years in leadership. She gave classes to the new members and talks on spirituality to the Lay associates.
She is preceded in death by her parents Viola (nee Griesbaum) and Milton (Mike) Klein; a twin brother James, who died shortly after birth; and sisters Shirley and Karen.
She is survived by her brothers Gary Klein of Roanoke, Virginia, Ron Klein of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Joe Klein from Denver, Colorado; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Because of the pandemic, private services will be held, with interment in the Redemptoristine Cemetery at Liguori, officiated by Fr. Bryon Miller, C.Ss.R., Fr. Joseph Curalli, C.Ss.R., and Fr. Gan Nguyen, C.Ss.R.
Arrangements through Vinyard Funeral Home.
