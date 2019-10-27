(1928-2019)
WATERLOO — Sr. Barbara (Roland) Schaefer, OSF, 90, of Clare House, Dubuque, died Thursday, Oct. 24, at Clare House.
She was born Nov. 5, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Peter and Wilhemina (Haberzeth) Schaefer.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on Aug. 25, 1947, and made final profession of vows on Aug. 10, 1953. Sister received her master’s degree in reading education at University of Cardinal Stritch, Milwaukee. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Remsen, Ashton, Roseville, Manchester, Waterloo, St. Joseph, Bode, St. Michael’s and Heelan, Sioux City, and at St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart, Dubuque. She was also missioned in Illinois at Melrose Park.
Survived by: her sister, Gloria Ann Barfield; her nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her sister, Mary (John) Kidwell; her brothers, Melvin (Joan) and Charles (Diana); and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Barfield.
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Francis Chapel, Dubuque, where visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 27, with a 7 p.m. funeral vigil. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque.
The sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
