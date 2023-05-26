WATERLOO-Spencer R. Lafler, 30, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Sreet SW. Celebration of Life Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Brosh Chapel. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences left for the family at www.broshchapel.com.