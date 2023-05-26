May 23, 2023
WATERLOO-Spencer R. Lafler, 30, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Sreet SW. Celebration of Life Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Brosh Chapel. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences left for the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.