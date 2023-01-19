May 12, 1944-January 17, 2023

EVANSDALE-Sonja Kae Duckworth, 78, of Evansdale, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at LaPorte Specialty Care in LaPorte City, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Sonja was born on May 12, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa, to her parents Kenneth & Clara (Marvitz) Marquis. She grew up in Waterloo, where she later attended Waterloo East High School. In 1961, Sonja was united in marriage to Stephen Regenold; the couple later divorced. She later married John Brower; he preceded her in death in 1998. After receiving her GED, Sonja worked as a seamstress, later becoming skilled as a welder for many years, retiring in 2010, from Universal Industries.

In her free time, Sonja was a faithful member of the Open Bible Church in Waterloo, later joining the Faith Assembly Church in Elk Run Heights, where she was a current member.

Sonja is survived by her husband Terry of Evansdale; children Stephen (Monica) Regenold of Washburn; Shawn (Steve) Kearney-Regenold of Clearmont, FL, Sherrie (Dean) Wise of Columbiana, AL and Nancy (TJ) Herrick of Portland, TN; 9 grandchildren Stephanie, Mia, Emma, Ian, Nicholas (Cassie), Erica, Mackenzie, Colbie and Sydney; step-children Tony (Melinda) Duckworth of Kansas City, MO and Tami (Shane) Hare of Cedar Falls; step-grandchildren Daniel, Dylan and Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Stephen Regenold and John Brower; brother Charles Welcher and sister Jessie Kannegieter.

Visitation for Sonja will be held on Friday, January 20th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park in Waterloo. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 10:30 AM at Faith Assembly Church in Elk Run Heights. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Fairview Lester Cemetery in Dunkerton. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cedar Valley Hospice.