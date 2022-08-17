Sonja Bast

She was born in Waterloo, March 31, 1938, the daughter of Homer and Bernice Harper. Her father was killed in WWII. Her mother later remarried, and she was adopted by her dad, V L Bud Wilkinson. She attended school in Waterloo and graduated from East Waterloo High School. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, many plants, flowers and one big-ass garden. Sonja began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, later to become US West, and now Qwest. The mergers and acquisitions tried their best to chop away her retirement and pension, but despite their efforts, she and her husband enjoyed a financially secure retirement after 30 plus years of her dedicated service. On August 31, 1958, she married Frederic Bast at the First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. They lived most of their lives in Bremer County. She was active in her church being the treasurer for many years. She was a great mother and Omi and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.