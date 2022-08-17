March 31, 1938-August 14, 2022
Sonja Bast, age 84, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 due to complications stemming from being 84.
She was born in Waterloo, March 31, 1938, the daughter of Homer and Bernice Harper. Her father was killed in WWII. Her mother later remarried, and she was adopted by her dad, V L Bud Wilkinson. She attended school in Waterloo and graduated from East Waterloo High School. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, many plants, flowers and one big-ass garden. Sonja began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, later to become US West, and now Qwest. The mergers and acquisitions tried their best to chop away her retirement and pension, but despite their efforts, she and her husband enjoyed a financially secure retirement after 30 plus years of her dedicated service. On August 31, 1958, she married Frederic Bast at the First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. They lived most of their lives in Bremer County. She was active in her church being the treasurer for many years. She was a great mother and Omi and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Dee and Jo. She is survived by her husband, the ever-calm and patient Freddie, and three beautifully sarcastic children, Jeffrey of Aplington, Randy (Linda) of Jesup and daughter JoDee Feldman (Jeff) of Crestwood, KY. Also missing this spitfire of a woman are grandchildren April Bast, Gavin Bast, Amy VanBrocklin (Josh), and Alex and Carl Feldman. In addition, two great grandchildren Raeleigh and Ryker VanBrocklin, as well as two brothers-in-law, Don Bast and Mike Quail. Also 5 special children. Gavin, Gabe, Noah, Lucas, and Julie Bourquin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Memorials may be directed to Readlyn Fire Department, First Responders, Readlyn Library or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church organ fund and online condolences for Sonja can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Readlyn is assisting the Bast family with arrangements. 319-279-3551
