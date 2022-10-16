May 5, 1961-October 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Sondra Jean Boehmer, 61, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 1, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born May 5, 1961, in Waterloo, the daughter of Eugene and Dorothy Keefe Moore. She married Bob Tuve and they later divorced. She married Brian Rath in Waterloo and they later divorced. She married Rod Boehmer on August 24, 2002 in Waterloo.

Sondra graduated from Columbus High School in 1979 and was employed with various jobs over the years with her last employment being at Grainger. She enjoyed motorcycle riding and going 4 wheeling with friends.

Survivors include: her husband, Rod of Waterloo; two sons, Brian (Nikki) Tuve of Lakeville, MN and Nick Rath of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Kayla (Todd) Eichelberger of Hudson; eight grandchildren; four brothers, Tom (Sharron Freeman) Moore of NC, Dennis Moore of Hazelton, Chuck (Barb) Moore of Denver, and Paul (Sabrina) Moore of Solon; two sisters, Cindy Ersland of Waterloo and Dorene (Dave Balk) Moore of Elk Run Heights.

Preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Jerry Ersland.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be Saturday, October 22 from 1-4 pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.