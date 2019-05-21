Solveig Bailey

(1918-2019)
WATERLOO — Solveig Ingara Bailey, 100, of Northfield, Minn., formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 16, at Northfield Hospital-Long Term Care.
She was born Oct. 29, 1918, in Hennepin County, Minn., daughter of Christian Pederson and Petra Ingara (Berge). She married Robert Bailey on May 1, 1943, in Parkersburg. He preceded her in death in 2001.
Solveig graduated from high school in Northfield in 1938 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English at St. Olaf College. She was a homemaker and was active in church and charity activities. She and her husband retired to Northfield in 1996.
Survived by: her children, Doris Bailey and Jane (Richard) Nelson, both of Northfield, Margaret (Robert) Cox of Hastings, Minn., Lois Bailey of Iowa City and John Bailey (Eileen Keller) of Northfield; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and her siblings Ruth Marguerite Evenson, Erling Pederson, Esther Crist, Christine Stime, Harold Pederson, Jennie Marie Swiggum, Adeline Swiggum and George Pederson.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield. Visitation will be for an hour before the service in the church. Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory, Northfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Bread for the World or Doctors without Borders in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left at biermanfuneralhome.com.
As she sewed diapers for the children of the world, and sewed the Hardanger of her Norwegian heritage, she tied together her family, friends, church circle and PEO sisters into the fabric of her life and theirs.
