Sister Dolores M. Kramer, BVM

Sister Dolores M. (Jeanne Michele) Kramer, BVM, 91, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Caritas Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25-10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial in the Marian Hall Chapel at 10:45 a.m.

All events may be viewed on live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.

Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Sister Dolores ministered as a pastoral associate at St. Edward in Waterloo, Iowa. She was a secondary teacher in Clinton and Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Kansas City, Mo.; Wichita, Kan.; and Glendale, Calif.; and an elementary teacher in Fort Dodge, Iowa; Chicago; Grayslake, Ill.; and West Hempstead, N.Y. She served as a spiritual director in Los Altos, Calif., and in Chicago, where she was also an administrative assistant.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1928, in Alta Vista, Iowa, to Charles and Marguerite (Keniry) Kramer. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation Sept. 8, 1948, from St. John Parish, Waterloo, Iowa. She professed first vows on March 19, 1951, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1956.