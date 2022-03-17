APLINGTON-Sidney Lee Penning, age 80, of Aplington, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and girls, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, due to complications of cancer.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Washington Reformed Church, with burial at Washington Reformed Church Cemetery, both in rural Ackley, Iowa.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to the family, which will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
