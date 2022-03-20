Sidney Lee Penning

April 3, 1941-March 13, 2022

APLINGTON-Sidney Lee Penning, age 80, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the son of Albert F. and Elizabeth (Stubbe) Penning on April 3, 1941, at Ellsworth Hospital in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm and attended Austinville School through the 8th grade. Sid graduated from Aplington High School in 1958. He attended Ellsworth College for two years, graduating in 1960.

Sid was drafted into the U.S. Army on November 5, 1963. He served with the 163rd MP Company at the Presidio of San Francisco, California. He was honorably discharged on November 4, 1965, with the rank of SP4.

On March 29, 1974, Sid was united in marriage with Connie Hook at Washington Reformed Church in rural Ackley, Iowa. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife. Sid and Connie were blessed with 47 years of marriage.

He was a faithful member of Washington Reformed Church where he served as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and Sunday school teacher.

Above all, Sid loved his family deeply. He always had a friendly smile and had a kind word to say to everyone.

Sid passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and girls, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, due to complications of cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Elsie (Disney) Penning; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Lena Hook.

Sid is survived by his wife, Connie; two daughters, Anita (David) Osman of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Kristy (David) Jahraus of Pella, Iowa; four grandchildren, Elise and Connor Osman of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Emily and Allison Jahraus of Pella, Iowa; sister, Vivian (Ralph) Mohwinkle of Aplington, Iowa; sister-in-law, Beverly (Larry) Lindeman of Aplington, Iowa; several nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Washington Reformed Church, with burial at Washington Reformed Church Cemetery, both in rural Ackley, Iowa.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family, which will be designated at a later date.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

