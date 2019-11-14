Sidney Harberts

(1948-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Sidney Dale Harberts, 70, of Grundy Center, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 19, 1948, to Dick and Enola (Jacobs) Harberts in Dubuque. He married Alice Peck in 1969. They divorced in 2001. He married Maxine Harms of Grundy Center in 2003.
Sidney graduated from Postville High School in 1968, earned his A.A. at Ellsworth Junior College while playing basketball and also played basketball at University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. He was trained as a C&C machinist and worked at John Deere in Waterloo from 1973 until his retirement (with a break in the 1980s thanks to the farm crisis) in 2008.
He coached middle school basketball for 35 years, first at St. Edwards Catholic School in Waterloo and then in Grundy Center. Sid was faithful in church attendance and in leadership roles.
Survived by: his wife; children, Richard (Brenda Payne) Harberts of Iowa City and Amy (Trent Olson) Harberts Olson of Ankeny; four grandchildren, Witt Harberts, Payton Olson, Carly Olson and Morgan Olson; stepchildren Brad (Rhiannon) Harms of Cedar Falls and Jodi Verly of Grundy Center; stepgrandchildren Claire Verly, Ethan Kappel, Brannon Harms and Cael Harms; siblings Paul (Lynette) Harberts, Craig (Dorothy) Harberts, and Clark (Julie) Harberts.
Preceded in death by: his parents; older brothers Stewart and Steven Harberts; his ex-wife Alice Harberts; and stepson Les Verly.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. A memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church. Inurnment will be held privately. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneral homes.com.
Big Sid was larger than life. He loved working with kids and was a kind and patient teacher. He was passionate about golf and the Hawkeyes. Sid was kind, generous, ready to make a big meal (and mess) and opened his home to those who needed a hand.
