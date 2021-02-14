November 8, 1937—February 8, 2021
Siddiq Mohamed Arab, 83, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away due to COVID on February 8th. He was born November 8, 1937, in Zanzibar, to Mohamed and Niamat Arab.
He received his medical degree from King Edwards Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan; he went on to practice in Dar es Salaam, worked as a ship surgeon sailing the eastern coast of Africa, and then moved to London to specialize in Pediatrics.
Naseem Arab left her parents’ home in Pakistan to marry Siddiq on February 6, 1975. He loved to joke about how he was the guinea pig when they first married and she was learning to cook, but later in life would boast of her culinary skills. They settled in Waterloo to join a group of Pakistani friends who remain close family to them and their children.
One of Siddiq’s biggest joys in life was being surrounded by children, in his practice as a pediatrician, and by his family. He always said being around children kept him young. Living with his grandson, Samuel, for the last 11 years truly brightened his life.
While spending time in his father’s garage at a young age, he learned to reuse and fix things rather than replace them; he would never want anything to go to waste. When not at the clinic, you could often find him in his garage tinkering and carrying on that tradition.
He was known as a kind-hearted and giving soul, and his sincerity shone in sweet smiles and gentle words. He touched people’s hearts wherever he was. His small gestures, so filled with love and life, lit up eyes and brightened the world around him. He would often strike a conversation with perfect strangers; people felt drawn to him, to his good-hearted humor.
He loved watching the beautiful colors in the sky; sunrises and sunsets brought him joy. He was inspired by quotes and passed on this message at the end of his life: Live and let live.
He is survived by his wife, Naseem Arab; daughters Neelam Thomas, Seema Arab-Wilson (Kevin), and Nadia Juneja; son Shakeel Arab; grandson Samuel Thomas; brother Yusuf Arab; sisters Khairoon Ibrahim, Jenabai Samma and Munira Yakub; and other loving extended family.
A memorial to celebrate Siddiq’s life is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his name at People’s Clinic. The clinic serves low income patients and he worked there during parts of his career. Donations may be sent for the Dr Arab Memorial Fund to: 538 Midlothian Blvd, Waterloo, IA 50701.
