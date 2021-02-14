November 8, 1937—February 8, 2021

Siddiq Mohamed Arab, 83, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away due to COVID on February 8th. He was born November 8, 1937, in Zanzibar, to Mohamed and Niamat Arab.

He received his medical degree from King Edwards Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan; he went on to practice in Dar es Salaam, worked as a ship surgeon sailing the eastern coast of Africa, and then moved to London to specialize in Pediatrics.

Naseem Arab left her parents’ home in Pakistan to marry Siddiq on February 6, 1975. He loved to joke about how he was the guinea pig when they first married and she was learning to cook, but later in life would boast of her culinary skills. They settled in Waterloo to join a group of Pakistani friends who remain close family to them and their children.

One of Siddiq’s biggest joys in life was being surrounded by children, in his practice as a pediatrician, and by his family. He always said being around children kept him young. Living with his grandson, Samuel, for the last 11 years truly brightened his life.