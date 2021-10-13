June 9, 2021-October 8, 2021
WATERLOO-Si’Rayah Lee Ann Daringer, 4-month-old daughter of Alexandria Daringer and Deshawn Jackson, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo. She was born June 9, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.
She was a happy baby and loved her mommy and her daddy. Her smile and dimples were contagious.
Survived by: her mother, Alexandria Daringer of Evansdale, her father, Deshawn Jackson of Waterloo; siblings, Ja’Siah and Azariyah of Evansdale, Ma’Niyah, Zae’Shawn, and Messiah of Waterloo; maternal grandfather, Kevin (Dawn) Daringer of Evansdale; Paternal Grandparents, Deloris and Ronnell Jackson of Waterloo; uncles, Scott (Lisa) Daringer of Elk Run Heights, Dylan (Alexis) Daringer of Elk Run Heights, Dakota Luck of WI, Brendon and Brady Sawyer of Evansdale, RaShawn Jackson of Waterloo, Isaiah (Taylor) Jackson of Waterloo, Jamecka (Brendez) Jackson-Powell of IL; and a host of cousins and extended family.
Preceded in death by: her maternal grandmother, Bea Miller; and her aunt, Jalisa Jackson.
Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
