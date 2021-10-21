February 13, 1963-October 15, 2021

WATERLOO-Shonda Renee Taylor, 58, of Waterloo, Iowa died Friday, October 15, at Allen UnityPoint Hospital of natural causes.

She was born February 13, 1963 in Des Moines, daughter of Willie and Emmagene Robinson Powell. She married Terrence Taylor Sr. on March 11, 1996 in Waterloo Iowa.

Shonda excepted Christ at an early age and was a member of All Nations Community Baptist Church.

Survivors include: her husband, Terence Taylor Sr,; one daughter Terri (Corey) Allen; one son, Terrence Taylor Jr.; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Philecia (Clifton) Waters and Jennie Mae Washington, both of Waterloo; seven brothers; Robert (Melisha) Robinson of Friedly, Minnesota, Quinn (Brooke) Goodson of Cedar Rapids, Dentonious (Jodie) Washington of Houston, Texas and Maurice (Kiesha) Washington, Shawn (Bridgette) Washington, Joseph (Angela) Washington and Deondrae (DarNaija) Washington, all of Waterloo; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She is proceeded in death by: her mother, Emmagene Washington; her father’s, Willie Powell and Moses Story, Jr.; one grandson, Tayshaun Allen; her grandmother, Jenny Mae Rainey Robinson and grandfather Eliger Robinson Jr.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Greer’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be directed to the family at 907 Cutler St.