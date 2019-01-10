Shirley Stewart

(1939-2019)
REINBECK -- Shirley Mae Stewart, 79, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Reinbeck, died at home Monday, Jan. 7.
She was born April 3, 1939, daughter of Lester and Alice Lorenz of Reinbeck. She married Leland Stewart; he preceded her in death.
Shirley went to Reinbeck High School, Coe College, and later in life received her MPA degree from Iowa State University. After starting her career as a teacher in Cedar Rapids, she took a position with Family Services Agency in Cedar Rapids, and then moved on to the corporate offices of Family Services of America in Milwaukee. She finished her career as president and CEO for Bethany for Children & Families in Davenport.
She was active in her community, holding leadership roles in the local chapter of American Association of University Women, her college sorority Chi Omega and Washington High School Boosters Club.
Survived by: five sons, Brian (Valle) Stewart of Bend, Ore., Grant (Kelly) Stewart of Los Alamos, N.M., David (Jo Ann) Stewart of Windsor, Colo., Mark (Catherine) Stewart of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Scott Stewart of Arvada, Colo.; six grandchildren, Zac, Ben, Claire, Jack, Jacob, Morgan and Mason Stewart; a brother, Gayle (Pat) Lorenz of Cedar Falls; and a brother-in-law, James (Lou Anne) Stewart of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: her father and mother; her husband, Leland Stewart; and a daughter, Kelly Stewart.
Services: 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Chapel of Memories, Cedar Memorial, Cedar Rapids, with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to Bethany For Children and Families, 1830 Sixth Ave., Moline, IL 60265 or https://bethany-qc.networkforgood.com.
Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
After her husband departed in 1978, Shirley raised five boys as a single mother, finished a graduate degree, and helped countless families and people in need through her career in family services.
