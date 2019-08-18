{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Schuler

(1933-2019)

WATERLOO — Shirley Schuler, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.

She was born April 19, 1933, in Waterloo, daughter of Hubert E. and Florence I. Roblin LaPole. She married Carl E. Schuler on June 10, 1949, in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Nanette (John) Weidman of Altoona and Dory (Keith Jr.) Kjosa of North Liberty; two sons, Steve (Ann) Schuler of Waterloo and Dennis (Kathy) Schuler of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; a brother-in-law, Jerry (Judith) Schuler of Virginia; three sisters-in-law, Jean Demuth of Waterloo, Betty Webb of Massachusetts and Sally Spaulding; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Hubert W. LaPole.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to The Salvation Army Waterloo, PO Box 867, Waterloo 50704.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

