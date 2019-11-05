Shirley Schroeder

{{featured_button_text}}
(1931-2019)

SUMNER — Shirley Mae Schroeder, 88, of Sumner, died Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

She was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of Oscar and Lucille (McMillan) Thorp. On July 17, 1949, she married Earl Schroeder at the Little Brown Church near Nashua. He preceded her in death.

Shirley received her education in the Waterloo schools and attended Waterloo East. She assisted her husband on their farm in addition to her duties as a mother and homemaker. Shirley worked at the Waterloo Schools in food service for many years.

She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner.

Survived by: four children, Bruce (Lonnette) Schroeder of Marion, Dennis (Linda) Schroeder of Sumner, Steve Schroeder of Hazleton and Larry (Barb) Schroeder of Raymond; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Kuhlmann of Sumner; and a son-in-law, Fred Diers of Albia.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Doreen Diers; four brothers, Bob, Kenny, Larry and Kendrick; and four sisters, Charlotte, Pearl, Maxine and Alberta.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, with burial at the church cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be made to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

