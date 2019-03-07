Shirley Schaefer

Try 3 months for $3
(1937-2019)

WAVERLY — Shirley Ann Schaefer, 82, of Waverly, died Monday, March 4, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 19, 1937, daughter of Frank H. and Ella Catherine (Conradi) DeBower in Butler County. She married Oscar Lee Tennille on July 28, 1957, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly. He died June 14, 1963. She married Lawrence P. “Whitey” Schaefer on July 31, 1976, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He died Jan. 20, 1995.

Shirley graduated from Waverly High School in 1955. She worked at the Old Waverly Municipal Hospital, Credit Bureau of Waterloo, Montgomery Wards Insurance Department in Chicago, Koehring Cranes Inc., Hy-Vee Floral & Garden, Waverly Health Center and Waverly Senior Center.

Shirley was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. She belonged to the Prayer Shawl and Prayer group at the church.

Survived by: her brother, Dale F. (Judith) DeBower of Waverly; nephews, Gary DeBower and Mark E. DeBower, both of Waverly, Marc M. (Cathy) DeBower of Amelia, Ohio, and Dane (Daeneen) DeBower of Waverly; and nieces, Marilynne (Phil) Davis of Walker, Minn., and Cheryl DeBower and Pat DeBower, both of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her two husbands; a brother, Wayne DeBower; and two stepsons, William P. Schaefer and David Schaefer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Peace United Church of Christ, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour before the service Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Waverly Health Center Foundation, Peace United Church of Christ or the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Shirley enjoyed knitting, crocheting, walking, fishing and being outdoors.

