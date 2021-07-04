January 20, 1931-May 13, 2021

Shirley S. McGreevey, 90 of Waterloo died Thrusday, May 13, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital. Shirley was born January 20, 1931 at home to Byron C. Hawn and Esther H. Souers Hawn. Shirley graduated from West High School, then attended Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO and Gates Business College.

In September of 1951, Shirley married Edward C. Ahrens, together they had three children Timothy, Thomas, Edward “Cole”. They later divorced. She married Lawrence D. McGreevey in June 1970.

Shirley owned and operated many restaurants including Ahrvano’s Pizza and the Round Table Lounge. She later held bookkeeping and office manager job.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Shirley is survived by her husband Larry, Tim (Vicki) Ahrens and Tom (Chris) Ahrens of Waterloo, Michelle (Stan) Burgstaler and Michael (Kris) McGreevey of Minnesota. Eleven grandchildren- Brooke (Kevin) McConnell, Beth (Chad) Hoffman, Ben Ahrens, Amy (Travis) Fell, Samantha (Tony) Leitz, Charlie, Matt and Ashley Ahrens, Tom and Kaley Burgstaler, Connor and Abby McGreevey. Ten great-grandchidren- Lauren, Leah, Kaden, Paige, Lucas, Jacob, Joshua, Jackson Ross, Stella Violet and Elliot.