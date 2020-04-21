Shirley R. (Schneider) Wehrhan

(1934-2020)
WAVERLY -- Shirley Rose (Schneider) Wehrhan, 86, of Waverly, died Monday, April 20, at home.
She was born March 1, 1934, in Harvard, Neb., daughter of Rev. Edward Karl and Viola W. (Linnert) Schneider. Shirley graduated from Waverly High School in 1952. Shirley worked for the Bell Telephone Co. from 1952-1954. On Sept. 11, 1953, she married Darrell Dean Wehrhan at Peace United Church of Christ, Waverly. In 1965, Shirley began working at Waverly Publishing Co., retiring in 1995. Darrell died Aug. 17, 1993.
Shirley was a member of Peace United Church of Christ and the AMVETS Post 79 Auxiliary. Shirley also volunteered at Waverly Health Center and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Survivors: a daughter, Karon (Rick) Rubendall of Muscatine; a son, Tracy (Glenda) Wehrhan of Webster City; nine grandchildren, Philip (Jackie) Hathaway, Jeni (Joe Roling) Hathaway, Shawn Rubendall, Melinda (Chris) Green, Alicia (David Wada) Rubendall, Nathan (Linda) Lahr, Elizabeth (Chad) Smith, Stacy Lahr and Andrew (Karmen) Wehrhan; 16 great-grandchildren, Tyler (Amanda Mosley) Fowler, Samantha (Nathan) Ornsby, Zachary Rubendall, Treyton Sulzberger, Kammeri Sulzberger, Summer Rose Hathaway Cameron, Jesse Friest, Gracie Smith, Gage Smith, Jacob Lahr, Brandon Lahr, Zachary Lahr, Amanda Lahr, Elliot Wehrhan, and baby girl Wehrhan; a great-great-grandson, Theodore Fowler; a sister, Katherine Clements of Brookwood, Ala.; and a sister-in-law, Peg Schneider of Sun Prairie, Wis..
Preceded in death by: her parents, Rev. E.K. and Viola Schneider; her husband, Darrell; a daughter, Sharon Lou (Wehrhan) Hathaway on Dec. 20, 1980; and a brother, Edward Schneider.
Services: Due to the pandemic, private visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and private services will be held at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly; burial in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly.
Memorials: to Peace United Church of Christ or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Shirley loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed taking trips with her friends.
