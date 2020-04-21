Shirley R. (Schneider) Wehrhan

She was born March 1, 1934, in Harvard, Neb., daughter of Rev. Edward Karl and Viola W. (Linnert) Schneider. Shirley graduated from Waverly High School in 1952. Shirley worked for the Bell Telephone Co. from 1952-1954. On Sept. 11, 1953, she married Darrell Dean Wehrhan at Peace United Church of Christ, Waverly. In 1965, Shirley began working at Waverly Publishing Co., retiring in 1995. Darrell died Aug. 17, 1993.