Shirley Naomi (Jacobs) Wirkler

March 5, 1930-September 6, 2021

FARMERSBURG-Shirley Naomi (Jacobs) Wirkler, age 91, of Farmersburg, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, September 6, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa.

Shirley was born on March 5, 1930, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Frank C. and Alberta (Hites) Jacobs. After high school she started her education in teaching at Iowa State Teachers College, she was fast tracked due to the Korean conflict and finished her education in one year and two summers. She taught in a one-room school house near Hitesville, Iowa, and then in LaPorte City, Iowa.

Shirley met and married the love of her life Harvey Wirkler on September 8, 1951, in Waterloo, Iowa. To the union four children were born. Left to cherish her memory are her children Linda McDonald, Brian Wirkler and Becky (Glen) Menke; grandchildren Jacob (Alyssa) McDonald, Stephanie (Tim) Nelson, Matt (Jen Jacobson) McDonald, Lauren McDonald, Nicole (Dan) Raymond, Carmen (Alex Chavez) Wirkler, and Elliot Wirkler, and honorary granddaughter Natalya (Paul) Wielenga; great grandchildren Wren McDonald; Jackson, Sophie and Leah Nelson, Amelia McDonald, and Ares Chavez, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.