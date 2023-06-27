July 11, 1952-June 19, 2023

Shirley Muir passed away Monday, June 19, at Charlotte Bay Rehab and Care Center, Port Charlotte, Florida. She resided in Punta Gorda, Florida.

She was born July 11,1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Virginia (Bevard) and Earl Muir. Shirley attended public schools in Waterloo, graduating from East High School in 1970.

After graduation, Shirley attended Marshalltown Community College with an emphasis in English. She graduated in 1973. She continued her education at UNI until 1976. With a love of adventure, Shirley moved west to Casa Grande, Arizona where she taught 2 years at the public high school on the Navaho Indian Reservation and another 6 years at the junior high school.

Shirley’s next move was to San Pedro Sula, Honduras where she taught English and English Enrichment for grades 7-11 at Escuela International School for 2 years. While in Central America, Shirley took advantage of travel and visited many countries and enjoyed anything to do with water: like scuba diving, snorkeling and getting to know sea life.

Looking to better herself, Shirley went back to UNI and attained her Masters in Reading Education. She worked with the Overseas Placement Center and found herself moving to Salvador, Bahia Brazil for 3 years. Over the next 7 years, Shirley taught in Managua, Nicaragua, Manama, Bahrain, and Valencia Spain. Along the way she learned to speak Portuguese.

Upon returning to the United States, Shirley moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, where she taught for some time before retiring.

Shirley loved to travel, was an avid reader, played tennis, and always loved the water, scuba diving and snorkeling.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Earl (Virginia) Muir, brother Glen Muir, and sister Gwenda Urbigkit.

She is survived by a sister-in-law Marsha Muir of Waterloo, Iowa, two nieces, Kim (Mike) Blackert of Barberton, Ohio and Heather (Allen) Davis of North Little Rock, Arkansas, several great nieces and nephews, and many friends especially Nancy Hoing and Kandee MacQueen.

She will be cremated and ashes spread at sea.