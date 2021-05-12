January 28, 1933-May 7, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Shirley Moses, 88, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born January 28, 1933, in Dinsdale, Iowa, daughter of Gerriet and Elva Mae (Jorgensen) Bolt. Shirley was married to Roy E. Moses on July 2, 1953, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She worked for Northwestern Bell, Woolco and Walmart.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy, in 2018; her son, Scott, in 2019; and her siblings: Bonnie Morgan, Marlyce Rockwood, Frances Bartling, Gerriet Bolt, Jr. and Jack Bolt. She is survived by her daughter, Carla Kisner of Cedar Falls; grandchildren: Kailey Kisner, Kade Halupnick, Lindsay (Bryan) Burman and Garrett (Hali Simmons) Moses; and great-grandchildren: Daxton, Layton, Gabby, Natalie, Aspen and Brandon.

Per her wishes, Shirley’s family will hold a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.

In her younger years, Shirley enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She was an avid reader who could work her way through multiple books at a time. Shirley loved cats, flowers and walking, but above all, she cherished her family.