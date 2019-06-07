(1927-2019)
WATERLOO — Shirley Merry, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 5, at Sunrise Hill Care in Traer.
She was born Feb. 27, 1927, in Waterloo. She married William Merry in 1948 after his return from serving during World War II. He preceded her in death in 1973.
Shirley attended Waterloo East High School. Throughout her life, she worked as a cook in the food services and restaurant business until retiring in 1985.
Survived by: a brother, Jack Beard; five children, Dan Merry (Janet) of Des Moines, Diane Peters (David) of White Bear Lake, Minn., Randy Merry (Peggy) of Rochester, Minn., Karen Seko (Stephan) of Downers Grove, Ill., and Sharon Geltz of Cedar Falls; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents, Cecil and Mabel Beard; a sister, Beverly; and five brothers, LaVerne, Clarence, Duane, Richard and Gary.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, 310 G Ave., Grundy Center 50638; or Unity Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
