Shirley White

Shirley Mae White

(1928-2019)

CEDAR FALLS – Shirley Mae White, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Dec. 28, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born May 23, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Irish and Kathleen (Hall) Webber. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1946. On May 1, 1948, she married Ellis White in Charles City.

She worked as a secretary for Rath Packing Co. for many years, as well as a homemaker.

Survivors: six children, Craig (Dianne) of Evansdale, Beverly (Ron) Dinnebier of Raymond, Kathleen (Charles) Baker of Silvis, Ill., Rebecca (Peter) McGiffin of Huntington Beach, Calif., Michael (Jamie) of Bothell, Wash., and Jeffrey (Erica) of West Des Moines; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; two daughters, Rebecca Sue in infancy, and Mary Beth; and a grandson, Michael Weyland.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, and also for an hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials: to Cedar Valley Honor Flight, P.O. Box 18, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

