Shirley Mae Strien

August 16, 1936-February 25, 2022

Shirley Mae Strien was born August 16, 1936 in Spring Grove, MN: the daughter of Oluf and Cecelia (Melbostad) Myhre. She graduated from Decorah High School in 1955. Shirley was married to Curtis Strien on September 2, 1955 at the Little Brown Church; he preceded her in death on December 5, 2021. Curtis’ sister, Virginia, earlier married Shirley’s brother, Albert Myhre. She worked at RE Morris Hardware in Evansdale for five years, then worked for and retired from the Waterloo Public Schools as a Teacher’s Assistant after 20 years.

Shirley passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Parker Place in Parkersburg, at the age of 85 from Alzheimer’s. She is preceded in death by parents; husband; son, Greg Strien; daughter-in-law, Heidi Strien and seven brothers: Carlton, Edwin, Milford, Kenneth, Albert, Odell and Wayne Myhre. Shirley is survived by a son, Todd (Shifra) Strien of Okemos, MI; a daughter, Penney (Michael) Neisen of New Hartford; eight grandchildren: Anna, Kaiser and I.J. Strien, Hunter Kinne, Ryder Hetrick, Tiffany (Michael) Asche, Jake Neisen and Lindsey (Andrew) Brockway; six great-grandchildren: Mariah and Aubrey Asche, Kaylynn Neisen and Brantlee, Briggs and Ora Brockway; two sister-in-laws: Betty Mapson of Sterling, IL and Charlotte Ferris of Madison, WI and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials directed to Care Initiatives Hospice.

Visitation: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm

Services: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Monday March 7, 2022 at 10:30 am

Burial at Garden of Memories

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com