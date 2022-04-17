January 28, 1933-April 13, 2022

LAPORTE CITY-Shirley Mae Harting, 89, of LaPorte City, IA, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in the comfort of her own home.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at Zion Jubilee Lutheran Church located at 12007 Jubilee Rd, La Porte City, IA 50651, with Pastor Kristen Rod officiating. Public visitation will be held from 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 also at the Zion Jubilee Lutheran Church as well as one hour prior to the services. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed in Shirley’s name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Shirley Mae Kuhn was born on January 28th, 1933 in La Porte City, IA, the daughter of Roy Conrad and Mildred Leone (Sheffler) Kuhn. She was raised and educated in the La Porte City school district and graduated from La Porte City High School. Following high school, Shirley went on to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics Teaching from Iowa State University. On June 26, 1955, Shirley was united in marriage to Arnold Harting at the Zion Lutheran Church. From this union the couple had three sons: Randall, Daniel, and Michael. Shirley was a dedicated wife, mother and school teacher. She taught home economics at West Junior High in Waterloo and the LaPorte City Community School for 25 years. Shirley loved gardening but her true love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her children: Daniel Arnold (Brenda) Harting and Michael Carl (Terri) Harting; daughter-in-law: Karen Weltzin (Dan); one sister: Evelyn (Judd) Truax; grandchildren: Samuel (Jess) Harting, Benjamin Harting, Bethany (David Boehne) Weltzin, Matthew (Bethany) Harting, Nathan (Jenelle Brodzik) Harting, Sheila Harting, Daphne (Benjamin Andera) Harting and Mitch Harting; great-grandchildren: Josiah, Nolan, Caleb Harting and Caroline Harting.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Arnold and one son, Randall Conrad Harting.