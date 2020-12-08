Shirley Mae Brandt

February 13, 1934—December 4, 2020

SUMNER—Shirley M. Brandt, 86, of Sumner, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. The service is open to the public, but will also be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Shirley’s name to SEMS or the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.