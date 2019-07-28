Shirley M. Hansen

{{featured_button_text}}
(1932-2019)

REINBECK — Shirley Marilyn Hansen, 87, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Reinbeck, died Wednesday, July 24, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born June 25, 1932, in Black Hawk County, daughter of Wilhelm and Anna (Gillespie) Jensen. She married George D. Hansen on May 10, 1953, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death.

Shirley graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1950, attended the Iowa State Teachers College and taught for a year in Riceville. She and her husband settled on a farm in rural Voorhies, where George farmed and sold Pioneer seed corn. Shirley spent most of her time as a mother. She and George spent 13 years wintering in Pharr, Texas.

Survived by: her children, Allen (Connie) Hansen of Reinbeck, Garry (Colleen) Hansen of rural Hudson and Sharilyn (Ken) Darst of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Union Congregational Church of Christ, Reinbeck, with burial at Reinbeck City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, and also for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Shirley loved spending time with her family and having get-togethers. She enjoyed taking photos and sharing memories. Shirley enjoyed satisfying her “sweet tooth,” sneaking candy bars, frosties, and malts. She enjoyed being doted upon in her later years and associating with other residents at the Western Home and playing bingo.

