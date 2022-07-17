September 21, 1930-July 14, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Shirley Lorraine Winkey, 91, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away in her home on Thursday night, July 14, 2022.

Shirley was born on September 21, 1930, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Anton F. and Doris (Annis) Lund. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville and confirmed at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She attended elementary school in Plainfield and graduated from Price Lab School on the UNI (ISTC) Campus in Cedar Falls in 1947. Shirley then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, graduating with a B.A. in Middle School Education in 1951. On June 28, 1952, she was united in marriage to Dale C. Winkey at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. The couple made their home in rural Shell Rock all their married life. Shirley taught in the Shell Rock School System and also worked at the Waverly Sales Company for 38 years, first as a clerk and then office manager and bookkeeper. Dale died on September 23, 2009, and Shirley continued to live on the farm.

Shirley and Dale were charter members of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for a number of years. Shirley enjoyed cooking, reading, and loved country living, but first and foremost came her children and grandchildren. She never met a stranger.

Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Becky Winkey of Waverly, and Ellen (David) Doese of Fairbank; daughter-in-law, Linda (William) Hamilton of Waverly; six grandchildren, Jon (Katherin Pogyo) Doese, Rachel Doese, Sarah (Dalton) Henry, Katie (Dave) Schwartz, Stacy Hamilton, Danielle (Mike Seda) Hamilton; seven great-grandchildren, Quinton, Amri and Sawyer Schwartz, Raelee Doese, Cecilia and Camilo Doese, and Samuel Henry; one sister-in-law, Darlene Lund of Oklahoma City, OK; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Charles Dale Winkey; a grandson, Avery Doese in infancy; son-in-law, Bruce Jensen; two brothers, Richard and Donald Lund; sisters, Janice (Edice) Smith; brother-in-law, Wayne Winkey; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Winkey and Rosalie Winkey in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock, with Pastor Joel Becker officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187