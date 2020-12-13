September 12, 1938—December 10, 2020
Shirley L. Halverson, 82 of Waterloo, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. She was born September 12, 1938 in Marshalltown, Iowa, daughter of Samuel E. and Lottie (Vinton) Lewis. Shirley graduated from Union-Whitten High School in 1956. She married Robert Dale Halverson on March 22, 1959 in Cedar Falls. He died November 26, 1990. Over the years, she worked at the Waverly Hospital and in an office in Waverly. Later she moved to Waterloo and had a in-home daycare. She loved bowling, bingo and the occasional visit to the casino and cooking for her family. Shirley loved to travel but rode the city bus around town. She attended Heartland Vineyard Church, Waterloo.
She is survived by her son, Stan (Tammy) Halverson, Elk Run Heights; daughter,: Cindy (Steven) Koleno, Evansdale; stepdaughter, Melissa Tippery, Albert Lea, MN; 10 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. Shirley is preceded by her husband; a granddaughter, Andrea Tambornino; a grandson, Shane Tippery; great granddaughter, Izzabella Tambornino; a sister, Myrtle (Lloyd) Claassen; a sister in infancy; and a brother, Lowell Lewis.
Funeral Services will be 10:30am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Heartland Vineyard Church, Waterloo with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials are directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.