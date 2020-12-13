Shirley L. Halverson, 82 of Waterloo, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. She was born September 12, 1938 in Marshalltown, Iowa, daughter of Samuel E. and Lottie (Vinton) Lewis. Shirley graduated from Union-Whitten High School in 1956. She married Robert Dale Halverson on March 22, 1959 in Cedar Falls. He died November 26, 1990. Over the years, she worked at the Waverly Hospital and in an office in Waverly. Later she moved to Waterloo and had a in-home daycare. She loved bowling, bingo and the occasional visit to the casino and cooking for her family. Shirley loved to travel but rode the city bus around town. She attended Heartland Vineyard Church, Waterloo.