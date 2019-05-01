{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Feuchtwanger

Shirley L. Feuchtwanger (Solbrack) of Grand Prairie, TX formerly of rural Ionia, IA passed away on November 24, 2018.

Shirley was born in Waterloo, IA on December 29, 1934, daughter of Clarion and Helen Solbrack.

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1953. Shirley met her future husband, Ralph Feuchtwanger, at the Black Hawk Rollerdrome. They were married on January 22, 1956; to this union five sons were born. They made their home on the family farm near Republic Church. The farm was sold in 1984, and Ralph and Shirley then moved to Texas.

Preceded in death: by her parents, brother Eugene, sisters Wilma and Nadine, son Dale and husband Ralph. She is survived by sons Berton (Linda) of Dike, IA, Gary of Grand Prairie, TX, Harold (Edwina) of Flower Mound, TX and Kent (Misty) of Grand Prairie, TX. also seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Services: To be held Saturday May 4, 2019, 10:30 at Republic Community Church rural Ionia, IA. Doors to open 1 hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to the church or charity of donors choice.

