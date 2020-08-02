× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1947-2020)

Shirley L. Anderson, Ed.D., 72, passed away on July 15, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center. She was born November 17, 1947, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Sioux Valley Hospital to Dale and Frances Anderson. Shirley was confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Shirley graduated from Washington High School at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In 1969 Shirley graduated from South Dakota State University Brookings, South Dakota, with a Bachelor of Science degree. She majored in Physical Education. During her senior year she was a state gymnast champion.

In 1973, she received her Master of Arts in Educational Psychology from the University of Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls, Iowa, and became a Nationally Certified School Psychologist. She worked as a teacher/coach at Cedar Falls, Iowa. In 1987-1991 she was a school psychologist for Northern Trails Area Education Agency, and worked out of the Charles City office. For eight years she was a school psychologist at Waterloo Community schools, Waterloo, Iowa.

In 2000, to further her education at the University of Northern Iowa Shirley received her Doctorate of Education in counseling. She now was also a Nationally Certified School Counselor.