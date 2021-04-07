 Skip to main content
Shirley Koenigsfeld
Shirley Koenigsfeld

1936—2021

Shirley Koenigsfeld, 84, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away April 4, 2021.

Visitation Thurs., April 8 at Penwell-Gabel Olathe from 5-8 pm. Rosary Fri., April 9 at 9:30 am, followed by Funeral Mass at 10 am at Church of the Ascension, Overland Park. Burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa.

See PenwellGabelOlathe.com for full obituary.

