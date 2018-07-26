CEDAR FALLS — Shirley Ann Wheeler Kilgard, 99, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Moline, Ill., died Friday, July 20, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born July 14, 1919, in Aberdeen, S.D., daughter of Howard Oliver and Ann Elizabeth (Hillman) Wheeler. She married Cecil Martin Kilgard on Jan. 30, 1944.
Shirley attended Northern State Teachers College and the Chicago School of Design and was a junior accountant for Deere & Co. in Moline before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother. Later in life, she lived in senior care centers in Silvis, Ill., Independence and Cedar Falls.
Shirley was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Moline, a member of the Maple Grove Unit of Homemakers’ Extension of Rock Island County, a 50-year member of Moline Chapter 258 Order of the Eastern Star, a member of Golden Squares and Wheel and Steppers Square Dance Clubs, and a member of the Quad City Plus 60 Club.
Survived by: two sons, Stevan A. Kilgard (Elizabeth) and the Rev. Clark M. Kilgard; five grandchildren, Grant Kilgard, Luke Kilgard (Marcia), Wayne Kilgard, Ellen Chesnut (Kyle) and Celia Schnupp (Michael); and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Roy Wheeler; a grandson, Bryan Kilgard; and her husband.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Salem Lutheran Church, Moline. There will be a visitation for an hour before the service, with burial to follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Silvis. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be made to Salem Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com.
Shirley was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” carrying the values of faith, hard work, practicality, thrift and neighborliness into the 21st century. She enjoyed fishing vacations, needlework, sewing her own clothes, furniture refinishing, genealogy, and doing arts and crafts with her granddaughters.
