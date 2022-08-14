January 8, 1944-August 11, 2022

Shirley JoAnn Day was born January 8, 1944 in Charles City, Iowa: the daughter of Richard and Beldyne (Holbert) Ferch. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1962. Shirley married William Day June 26, 1965 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She was employed at the Black Hawk County Treasurers Office, managed Youngblood Jewelry Store in Cedar Falls and was the Assistant Manager at Casey’s in Waterloo. Shirley loved camping, Bingo, classic cars, Bluegrass music, and traveling. But none of this trumped the loved she had for her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Shirley passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at UnityPointHealth – Allen Memorial at the age of 78. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Day; a son-in-law, Mike Kruse: a brother, Arvin Ferch, Sr. and father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Darlene Murphy.

Shirley is survived by her husband, William of Waterloo; two daughters: Becky Kruse of Dunkerton and Tracy Day of Short Creek, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Alyson (Dan) Lentzkow, Kymberly (Devin) Kuenstling, Tim Massina, Jennifer (Jeff) Lynott-Judkins and Austin Massina; eight great-grandchildren: Sam and Annie Lentzkow, Maverick, Scarlett and Gunnar Kuenstling, Emma Lynott and Levi and Mya Massina.

Visitation: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm

Services: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Faith Assembly of God, 5112 Lafayette Rd., Elk Run Heights, 50707 at 10:30 am

Burial at Garden of Memories

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com