November 1, 1935-May 25, 2022

SOLON-Shirley Jean Pulkrabek, 86, of Solon, formerly of La Porte City, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care. She was born November 1, 1935, in Grinnell, the daughter of Leslie and Blanche Johnson McDowell. She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School.

She married Vincent “Vince” Pulkrabek, Jr. on October 6, 1957, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on May 22, 2018.

Shirley worked in the office at Rath Packing Co., drove bus for La Porte City Schools, and worked 22 years at John Deere Tractor Works, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of the Iowa Rolling Fox Trotters and Prairie Rapids Audubon Society.

Left to cherish her memories include two sons, Torrey (Laurie) Pulkrabek of Mahomet, IL, Lonny (Julie) Pulkrabek of Iowa City; three grandchildren, Allison (Abigail) Pulkrabek of Royal, IL, Nicholas Pulkrabek of Mahomet, IL, and Samuel (Jaelyn) Pulkrabek of Houston, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Rex McDowell.

Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Paul United Methodist Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke in La Porte City is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.