March 1, 1939-October 1, 2022

Shirley Jean Kolash, daughter of Leslie and Marie (Brase) Wente was born March 1, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa and passed from this life Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa at 83 years of age.

Shirley grew up in Waterloo and attended parochial school at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church and graduated from East High School in Waterloo. She went on to Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. Shirley was married to Marvin Kolash and they had two sons, Gregory and Michael.

Shirley worked different places before starting her own business taking care of others homes. She enjoyed fishing and biking and going to the Casino, where she really had good luck. She moved to Southern Hill Specialty Care in Osceola in 2015 due to dementia.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Marie Wente. She is survived by her two sons, Gregory Kolash of Pella, IA, and Michael (Diane Wills) Kolash of Van Wert, IA, grandchildren, Danielle (Mark) Hoekper of Orient, IA and Devon (Amanda) Kolash of Norwalk, IA, great grandchildren, Quin Elizabeth Hoekper, and Kyden Michael Hoekper as well as other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa on October 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM.