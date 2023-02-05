July 24, 1930-January 29, 2023

ASBURY-Shirley Jean Ackerman, 92, of Asbury, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury. She was born July 24, 1930, in Waterloo, the daughter of Harley and Effie Helm Cederburg. She was a 1948 graduate of Waterloo East High School.

She married Richard “Dick” Ackerman on July 8, 1950, at Linden United Methodist Church in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on February 28, 1993.

Left to cherish her memories include her two daughters, Linda Sorensen of Dubuque and Susan (Randy) Frick of Ashland, OR; a son, Rick (Juanita) Ackerman of Collinsville, OK; four grandchildren, Scott (April) Sorensen of Denver, CO, Karen (Nate) Vander Broek of Fort Collins, CO, Rebecca Allen of Columbia, MO, and Jennifer (Jacob) Williams of Collinsville, OK; seven great-grandchildren, Sophia and Elias Vander Broek, Logan and Pearl Allen and Harper, Ryan and Aria Williams; a sister-in-law Lois Ackerman of Dysart and a brother-in-law, Jim Bachman of Hazelton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Mabel Cederburg; a son, Bruce Ackerman; a brother, Richard “Dick” Cederburg; a son-in-law, Jim Sorensen; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in late Spring with inurnment in the Washington Chapel Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Timothys United Methodist Church, 3220 Terrace Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 or the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa at www.alz.org/iowa.

Shirley will be greatly missed. Her humor, smile, and hugs that lit up many lives will be a treasured memory.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. To leave online condolences and view full obituary, visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.